March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Britain says Russia secretly stockpiling deadly nerve agent used in attack

Britain and Russia have each expelled 23 diplomats over the attack as relations between the two countries crash to a post-Cold War low.

By REUTERS
March 18, 2018 16:32
2 minute read.
Britain says Russia secretly stockpiling deadly nerve agent used in attack

Emergency services wearing protective clothing work near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

LONDON – British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russia has been stockpiling the deadly nerve agent used to poison a Russian former double agent in England and has been investigating how to use such weapons in assassinations.

Britain has said that Russia used the Soviet-era nerve agent called Novichok (Russian for “newcomer”) to attack Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the first known offensive use of such a weapon on European soil since World War II. Russia has denied any involvement.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“We actually have evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination, but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok,” Johnson told the BBC.

Britain and Russia have each expelled 23 diplomats over the attack, as relations between the two countries are crashing to a post-Cold-War low.

Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of Russian agents to Britain, is fighting for his life along with his daughter after they were found collapsed on a bench in the city of Salisbury two weeks ago.

Officials from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons – the world’s Nobel-prize-winning chemical weapons watchdog – will arrive in Britain on Monday to investigate the samples used in the attack. The results should be known in about two weeks, Britain’s foreign ministry said.

The ministry said that if Russia has been stockpiling nerve agents, this would amount to a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, of which Moscow is a signatory.

Russia’s ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told the same BBC program that his country has destroyed its reserves of such substances and that a British research laboratory could instead be the source of the nerve agent used in the attack.

Johnson dismissed those claims, saying that Russia’s reaction “was not the response of a country that really believes itself to be innocent...Their response has been a mix of smug sarcasm and denial and obfuscation.”

 Johnson said Britain’s National Security Council will meet later this week to decide “what further measures, if any,” may be taken, and that the government may decide to target Russian wealth in Britain.

The British capital has been dubbed “Londongrad,” due to the large quantity of Russian money that have poured in since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Some British lawmakers have urged Prime Minister Theresa May to freeze the private assets of senior members in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

Putin is expected to easily win a presidential election on Sunday which would bring him to nearly a quarter of a century in power.


Related Content

March 18, 2018
Putin easily wins another six-year term, firms grip on Russia

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 26
    Haifa
  • 23 - 31
    Elat
    16 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut