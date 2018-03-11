Donald Trump Jr. takes on Louis Farrakhan again

In his latest comments on Twitter, First Son Donald Trump Jr. had a go at Louis Farrakhan and the Democratic party, saying Louis Farrakhan "sounds like the Democrat’s front runner for 2020. I guess they finally embraced God... which is nice!"





Trump Jr.'s tweet came in response to Farrakhan's antisemitic comments in his Saviour's Day speech on March 1.Saviour's Day is a holiday of the Nation of Islam, a black separatist group, commemorating the birth of its founder, Wallace Fard Muhammad."America: You are the most rotten nation on the Earth. That is why God has come, and you are No. 1 on His list to be destroyed," the Nation of Islam leader said.In his March 1 address, Farrakhan said Jews are responsible for "all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men." and dubbed the US Jewish community as his enemy.In response, the Jewish Democratic Council of America issued a statement, emphasizing that “Minister Louis Farrakhan is an antisemite. Period. [...] Farrakhan has a long history of antisemitic, racist, sexist and anti-LGBT rhetoric. There is no place for him in respectable political discourse."Donald Trump Jr. has called out the Nation of Islam leader on Twitter several times before, complaining about the relative media silence following Farrakhan's controversial speech."Strange how little coverage this is getting and how few (if any) are disavowing. It’s almost as though they condone and perhaps even agree with it. The silence is deafening. Truly sick," his Twitter update read.Another Tweet reads "He’s right, and that is the problem," mocked Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), who commented that Democrats don't care about their ties to Farrakhan.