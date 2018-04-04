April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Facebook: Data of 87 million users accessed by Trump-affiliated analytics firm

Facebook's Chief Technology Officer said most of the 87 million were in the United States.

By REUTERS
April 4, 2018 22:11
1 minute read.
Facebook: Data of 87 million users accessed by Trump-affiliated analytics firm

Facebook 3D logo. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that the personal information of up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, up from a previous news media estimate of more than 50 million.

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer shared the higher number as part of a corporate blog post about steps the company was taking to restrict the personal data available to third-party app developers.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Most of the 87 million people were in the United States, Schroepfer wrote in the blog post.

The world's largest social media company has been hammered by investors and faces anger from users, advertisers and lawmakers after a series of scandals about fake news stories, election-meddling and privacy.

Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the mishandling over data of over 50 million of the social media network's users. He said that the company "made mistakes" and needed to own up to them. He will soon testify before Congress over the snafu.

Last month, Facebook acknowledged that personal information about millions of users wrongly ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, which worked on US President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.



Related Content

April 4, 2018
Austria's government aims to ban headscarves in kindergarten

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 32
    Elat
    15 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut