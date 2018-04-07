For second week in a row, U.S. blocks U.N. call for probe into Gaza

NEW YORK - For the second week in a row, the United States blocked the release of a United Nations Security Council statement calling for an independent probe into deadly clashes on the Gaza-Israel border while supporting the right of Palestinians to “demonstrate peacefully.”



The Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, claimed on Friday evening that 14 of the 15 Security Council members approved of the statement, with the lone holdout being the US, according to AFP.





Mansour slammed the US for what he called its “very irresponsible” actions, adding that the move gave Israel “the green light to continue with their onslaught against the civilian population” in the coastal enclave.Earlier on Friday, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said in a fiery statement that the UNSC must “condemn Hamas for its exploitation of children as human shields, risking their lives, and must call for an end to the provocations that only increase violence and tension."“The riots of this past week have proven to be violent outbursts and not peaceful demonstrations,” he added.Danon's rebuke came after the Kuwaiti mission to the United Nations called for an “independent and transparent investigation” into clashes that erupted Friday morning, which requires the support of the five permanent members of the Security Council.Known as the P5, the permanent members of the UNSC include the US, UK, France, China and Russia. A total of 15 UN member states serve on the UNSC, the remainder of which are elected.Israel has rejected calls for an independent probe into the casualties, insisting it can perform an impartial investigation without outside interference.Both the US and EU have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization for its targeting innocent Israeli civilians since its inception in the late 1980s.According to Gaza medical officials, the IDF shot dead between seven and ten Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 1000 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, raising the death toll to around 30 in the week-long disturbances. Those figures could not be independently verified by The Jerusalem Post.The number of protesters on Friday was larger than in recent days, but lower than the outset of the disturbances on March 30, when 17 Palestinians were fatally shot by Israeli forces. The Israeli military estimated Friday's turnout at around 20,000."This is a travesty for the Palestinian people that the Hamas government is encouraging its people to attack Israel, it is encouraging its people to commit acts of violence," spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, David Keyes, said after the protests subsided in the evening.Hamas's Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar, spoke at a protest encampment to praise those who turned out to confront the "enemy who besieges us."The demonstrators have revived a longstanding demand for the right of return of Palestinian refugees to towns and villages which their families fled from, or were driven out of, when the state of Israel was created.The Israeli government has ruled out any right of return, fearing that the country would lose its Jewish majority.Reuters contributed to this report.