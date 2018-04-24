April 24 2018
French Muslim leader decries 'unjust, delirious' Islamic antisemitism accusation

Rector Dalil Boubakeur warned that political Islam should not be conflated with French Muslims.

April 24, 2018
Dalil Boubakeur, the rector of Paris' Grand Mosque

Dalil Boubakeur, the rector of Paris' Grand Mosque.

The rector at Paris' Grand Mosque has denounced part of a letter signed by some 300 French intellectuals, artists and politicians accusing radicalized Muslims of perpetrating antisemitism in France.

"Do not conflate political Islam and French Muslims," Dalil Boubakeur said in a statement. "The president of the Republic has repeated this, all the prime ministers, even Marine Le Pen," have made the same distinction. 

He called the generalization in the letter "unjust and delirious."

"French citizens of the Muslim confession are largely attached to their republican values and weren't waiting for this manifesto to denounce and fight decades of antisemitism and Islamophobia in all its forms," he added. 

Boubakeur objected to the accusation that French Muslims are responsible for what the letter called a "quiet ethnic purging" in Paris that has seen Jewish families leaving neighborhoods that they feel have become hostile or unsafe.

Ahmet Ogras, the head of the French Council of the Muslim Faith umbrella group, said that there is one thing that everyone can agree on: "That we must all unite against antisemitism."

While the letter, written by Philippe Val, the former director of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, also placed blame on silence from the media with regards to antisemitism, much of the scorn was saved for French Muslims.

Among the signatories of the letter were several imams, as well as France's chief rabbi, Haim Korsia, who said he also took issue with parts of the letter.

In an interview with FranceTV, Korsia said that he found the letter's demand for Koran verses calling for violence against Jews and Christians to be struck from the liturgy "inconceivable." Part of the letter's intent, though, he noted was to "shake things up," and to cause society to "reflect on a form of abandonment and indifference."

Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, a signatory of the manifesto, noted that France "is a mixed country, a country of cohesion," and that its citizens and government "will do all that is possible to oppose this war of communities" that  the letter referenced. "This letter," she added, "is indicative of that concern."

Former Education Minister Luc Ferry, who also signed the letter, suggested that the text perhaps did not go far enough, saying that the author could not "name things" in more explicit terms for fear of being accused of Islamophobia.


