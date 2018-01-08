Gal Gadot wears black in support of #MeToo

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot presenters at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

LOS ANGELES - Israeli Actress Gal Gadot dressed in black at the 75th Annual Golden Globes to show her support for the the Time's Up Campaign, a civil rights movement built to fight sexual harassment in the world place.





Gal Gadot in a TOM FORD black evening dress and tuxedo jacket at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. #TOMFORD #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6ITDV7cxwH — TOM FORD (@TOMFORD) January 8, 2018

The other actresses that joined the black dress movement on the red carpet include Emma Stone, Amy Poehler, Jessica Biel, Kerry Washington, Christina Hendricks, Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern and Claire Foy were among early arrivals who wore black for the Beverly Hills ceremony.

Gadot has been the headlines recently for showing her support in the fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood.Her fans credit her for helping rid the future DC Comic movies of alleged sexual offender Bret Ratner, whom produced the Justice League film. She denies deserving the credit and praises every person involved that refuses to tolerate harassment."But the truth is, you know, there's so many people involved in making this movie, it's not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments, so everyone knew what was the right thing to do," Gadot clarified in an interview on NBC's Today Show.Gal Gadot Talks About New Movie 'Justice League' And Sexual Harassment In Hollywood (Youtube/ Today)Men also showed their support, with the likes of Justin Timberlake and Ricky Martin wearing black shirts to match their tuxedos.Multiple allegations against actors, filmmakers and Hollywood agents since October 2017 have led to many of the accused being fired, forced to step down, or dropped from creative projects. Some of the A-list stars attending the Globes ceremony have given their own harrowing accounts.First-time Globes host Seth Meyers has said he will address the sexual misconduct issue, but acknowledges that delivering jokes on the issue to Hollywood's A-list talent will prove a challenge."Fingers crossed we meet the right tone, but that's certainly our goal," Meyers said ahead of the three-hour show. "I'm looking forward to seeing what people do as much as you are."When it comes to the awards, the race is wide open.Magical love story "The Shape of Water" goes into the ceremony with a leading seven nominations, including best movie drama. It is followed by Steven Spielberg's passionate ode to press freedom The Post, and dark indie comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with six apiece. All three movies are from the Twentieth Century Fox stable of studios.The Golden Globes had a separate category for comedies or musicals, where indie studio A24's mother-daughter film Lady Bird and its James Franco cult movie tribute The Disaster Artist are the likely frontrunners for the statuette.All eyes will also be Sony Pictures' thriller All the Money in the World, which won three nominations after being hastily reshot with Christopher Plummer following accusations of sexual impropriety against its original star, Kevin Spacey.Spacey apologized for the first reported incident. Reuters is unable to verify any of the allegations.