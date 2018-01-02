January 02 2018
|
Tevet, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

German police accuse AfD lawmaker of incitement over anti-Muslim tweet

By REUTERS
January 2, 2018 14:57

Social media platforms face hefty fines in Germany if they fail to remove hateful postings swiftly, and companies like Facebook and Twitter have hired extra staff to monitor such messages.

2 minute read.



Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland, of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD)

Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland, top candidates of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) . (photo credit: WOLFGANG RATTAY / REUTERS)

BERLIN - German police have asked prosecutors to investigate a far-right lawmaker for possible incitement to hatred after she criticized a police force for tweeting in Arabic "to appease the barbaric, Muslim, rapist hoards of men."

Police in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) posted a New Year's Eve greeting in Arabic as well as German, English and French. Cologne, a city where groups of mainly Arab immigrants were accused of sexual assaults at New Year's Eve celebrations two years ago, is located in the state.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"What the hell is wrong with this country? Why is the official page of police in NRW tweeting in Arabic," Beatrix von Storch, a member of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), wrote in a Dec. 31 tweet that was later deleted by Twitter after receiving complaints from members of the public.

"Are they seeking to appease the barbaric, Muslim, rapist hoards of men?" she added.

Twitter suspended her account for some 12 hours after she posted the message, saying it breached the micro-blogging website's rules that bar users from posting hateful messages.

Social media platforms face hefty fines in Germany if they fail to remove hateful postings swiftly, and companies like Facebook and Twitter have hired extra staff to monitor such messages.

The NRW police deployed large numbers of officers to secure New Year's street parties in large cities this year and said celebrations were largely peaceful.

'CENSORSHIP'

Prosecutors in NRW must first decide whether they should deal with the police complaint against von Storch or transfer the case to Berlin authorities given that her constituency is in the capital.

If prosecutors deem there is sufficient grounds to launch an official criminal investigation against von Storch, they would first have to ask parliament to suspend her immunity before proceeding with a case.

Cologne Chief Prosecutor Ulf Willuhn said prosecutors must now decide whether von Storch's message amounted to "inciting people to commit violence against a certain section of society."

Twitter also deleted a message by AfD member Alice Weidel in which she said German authorities wanted Germans to live with criminal mobs of migrants.

The AfD won seats in parliament for the first time in September, riding a wave of discontent against Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision in 2015 to open Germany's borders to more than a million asylum-seeking migrants.

The AfD, which says Islam is incompatible with the German constitution, is the third largest party in parliament. It has upended German politics by stealing voters from Merkel's conservatives and the center-left Social Democrats, making coalition building more difficult.

AfD leaders reacted angrily to Twitter's decision to delete the two postings under a new law passed by parliament in June that authorizes fines of up to 50 million euros against social media networks if they don't promptly remove hateful content.

"The censorship law of (Justice Minister) Heiko Maas has already showed on the first day of the year its ability to curtail freedom of expression," said AfD co-leader Alexander Gauland. "I call on every social media user to take action against such oppression by reposting the deleted comments again and again!"


Related Content

David Hale, US Ambassador to Pakistan, speaks at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, Pakistan.
January 2, 2018
Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador after Trump's angry tweet

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 11
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    11 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut