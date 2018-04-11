April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Late Jewish author's books to become TV series

Two Jewish screenwriters have been tasked with bringing Isaac Asimov's writing to the small screen.

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 00:40
1 minute read.
Late author Isaac Asimov

Late author Isaac Asimov. (photo credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Isaac Asimov's influential "Foundation" science fiction novels about the collapse and resurgence of a galactic empire are heading to Apple Inc as a television drama series, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The series is the latest step the iPhone maker has taken to acquire original programming as it seeks to rival more established outlets such as Netflix Inc, Time Warner Inc's HBO and Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Studios.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


It is unclear when Apple's shows will be released, and where viewers will be able to see them. The company has not said if it will distribute them through its own iTunes Store, where it sells shows and films by other companies, or on another platform.

David S. Goyer, screenwriter of blockbusters "The Dark Night" and "Batman Begins," and Josh Friedman, the writer of Steven Spielberg's 2005 sci-fi adaptation "War of the Worlds," have been charged to bring Asimov's work to the TV screen.

Hollywood's attempts over the past two decades to bring the Russian-American author and scientist's saga of humans living on planets scattered throughout the Milky Way galaxy to either television or the big screen have so far never come to fruition.

The "Foundation" series began as several short stories published between 1942 and 1950, and was later developed into a trilogy of novels published from 1951 to 1953. It won a Hugo Award, the top awards for science fiction and fantasy writing, in 1966 as best all-time series, the only time the award has been handed out.

Apple has already ordered two seasons of a drama about a morning TV program starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, as well as a remake of Spielberg's 1980 sci-fi anthology series "Amazing Stories."


Related Content

A girl looks on following alleged chemical weapons attack, in what is said to be Douma, Syria
April 11, 2018
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. over chemical weapons attacks in Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 17 - 27
    Elat
    14 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut