At least two dead, three wounded in French supermarket hostage attack

At least two people were killed and three wounded, one seriously, when a man took hostages in a supermarket in the southwestern French town of Trebes on Friday, a source at the French Interior Ministry said.



BFM TV reported that the hostage-taker has claimed allegiance to Islamic State.





Mayor Eric Menassi also told LCI TV that the man had entered the shop screaming "Allahu Akbar, (God is greatest) I'll kill you all".The hostage-taker was now alone with one police officer in the supermarket and all other hostages had been freed, he added.A police official said the attacker killed a person by shooting them in the head prior to the hostage-taking."All the information we have as I speak lead us to think that this would be a terrorist act," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.The hostage taker has asked for the release of Paris November 2015 attacker Salah Abdeslam, BFM TV said, citing an anonymous source.Abdeslam is the prime surviving suspect in the attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely condemned the attack."My thoughts and prayers are with the hostages and their families," Hotovely said. "Israel and France share values of freedom and liberty and are cooperating in the global fight against terror."More than 240 people have been killed in France in attacks since 2015 by assailants who pledged allegiance to, or were inspired by, Islamic State.A police source had said earlier that eight people were being held hostage and that the hostage-taker had shot at a police officer.Reuters pictures showed police in helmets and body armor in positions around the Super-U supermarket.The Paris prosecutor's office said counter-terrorism prosecutors were investigating the incident but did not comment on the possible Islamic State allegiance.Earlier, the Interior Ministry had said security forces were carrying out an operation at a supermarket in southern France. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb was on his way."There is an ongoing situation ... in the town of Trebes, where shots have been heard and a man entrenched himself in a supermarket," Philippe said. "It's a serious situation."The UNSA police union also said on Twitter a police operation was underway after an individual had earlier shot at four officers in the Carcassone region, wounding one of them.