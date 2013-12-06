The Jerusalem Post - Israel News

January 09 2017
|
Tevet, 11, 5777
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
Business & Innovation Israeli Politics Culture Health and Science Trending now Israeli women Iran News Isis Threat Blogs
Netanyahu, Peres mourn the loss of Mandela, 'a freedom fighter who opposed violence'
ByJPOST.COM STAFF
06 December 2013 01:19
"The world has lost a venerable leader who changed the path of history," President Peres says.
Then-South African president Nelson Mandela with Shimon Peres during Mandela's 1999 visit to Israel.

Peres with Nelson Mandela 1999 370. (photo credit:REUTERS)


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli leaders mourned the loss of former South African president Nelson Mandela, who died on Thursday evening.

Mandela was "the father of his nation, a man of vision, a freedom fighter who opposed violence," Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook page late Thursday night.



Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.



"He posed as a personal example to his people in the many years he spent in jail, and never became haughty," Netanyahu wrote. "He worked to heal the tears in South African society and succeeded with his personality to prevent outbreaks of racial hatred."

"He will be remembered as the father of the new South Africa and as a highly important moral leader," the prime minister concluded.



President Shimon Peres, who met the South African leader when he visited Israel in 1999, also eulogized Mandela.

"The world has lost a venerable leader who changed the path of history," Peres said.

"Nelson Mandela fought for human rights and left his mark on the war against discrimination and racism," the president added. "He was a strong proponent of democracy, a valued arbitrator, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and above everything he was a builder of bridges of peace and dialogue."

"Mandela's legacy to his people and to the world will remain etched in the pages of history and in the hearts of all of those whose lives he touched, and who will remember him forever," Peres concluded.
Relevant to your professional network? Please share on Linkedin

Tags:
  • Israel
  • benjamin netanyahu
  • Shimon Peres
  • south africa
  • nelson mandela
    • Prev Article
    Nelson Mandela, from apartheid fighter to president and unifier
    Former South African President Nelson Mandela.
    US President Barack Obama with Menorah, Hanukkah 2013.
    Two menorahs, Mandela, and Iran at the White House
    Next Article
    Share this article via
    from around the web
    Related Content
    Tareck El Aissami
    09 January 2017
    New Venezuelan vice president accused of antisemitism, ties to Iran, Hezbollah

    By JTA

    Top Stories
    Opinion
    Most Read
    Israel Weather
    • 3 - 12
      Beer Sheva
      8 - 13
      Tel Aviv - Yafo
    • 2 - 8
      Jerusalem
      7 - 11
      Haifa
    • 7 - 16
      Elat
      8 - 12
      Tiberias
    Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
    ux design by: studio Inbar Edut