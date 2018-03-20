March 20 2018
|
Nisan, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Police detain Sarkozy over illegal campaign funding from Libya

Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has always denied receiving any illicit campaign funding and has dismissed the Libyan allegations as "grotesque."

By REUTERS
March 20, 2018 11:49
Nicolas Sarkozy

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. (photo credit: REUTERS)



PARIS - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was being held in police custody on Tuesday for questioning by magistrates looking into allegations of Libyan funding for his 2007 election campaign, an official in the French judiciary said.



Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.



France opened a judicial inquiry in 2013 into allegations that Sarkozy's successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.



A former minister and close ally of Sarkozy, Brice Hortefeux, was also being questioned by police on Tuesday morning in relation to the Libya investigation, another source close to the probe said.



Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has always denied receiving any illicit campaign funding and has dismissed the Libyan allegations as "grotesque."



In January a French businessman suspected by investigators of funneling money from Gaddafi to finance Sarkozy's campaign was arrested in Britain and granted bail after he appeared in a London court.

Sarkozy has already been ordered to stand trial in a separate matter concerning financing of his failed re-election campaign in 2012, when he was defeated by Francois Hollande.


Related Content

March 20, 2018
'What if I paid to butcher your fathers?' terrorism victim asks UNHRC

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 23
    Jerusalem
    12 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut