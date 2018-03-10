Putin: Jews might have been behind U.S. election interference

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Jews with Russian citizenship could have been behind interference in 2016's US presidential election.



In an interview with NBC News broadcast Friday, the Russian president stated that he "could not care less" about indictments issued by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller accusing Russian nationals and companies of election interference, stating that "they do not represent the interests of the Russian state" and are unrelated to the Kremlin.





WATCH: Russian President Vladimir Putin tells @MegynKelly he “couldn’t care less” about Russians allegedly interfering in U.S. elections because they “do not represent the [Russian] government.” #ConfrontingPutin pic.twitter.com/2EY43HXS2B — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 10, 2018

"Maybe they're not even Russians," said Putin. "Maybe they're Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews, just with Russian citizenship, even that needs to be checked."Member of Knesset Ksenia Svetlova (Zionist Union) called on the Israeli government to condemn Putin's remarks."Maybe the Jews interfered in the American elections, maybe the Jews control the world, maybe Jews slaughtered the Jews in Poland. For all those allegations, there is one origin: Jew-hatred," said Svetlova."I expect the Israeli government to come out strongly against these serious remarks made by the Russian president. If Israel won't defend the Jews, nobody will do so in its place."US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was interference by Russia and probably by other countries in the 2016 US election, and the United States would counteract any attempt at meddling in the November 2018 midterm elections."Well the Russians had no impact on our votes whatsoever, but certainly there was meddling and probably there was meddling from other countries and maybe other individuals," Trump said at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stephan Lofven."We're doing a very very deep study and we're coming with some... very strong suggestions on the 2018 election... We'll counteract whatever they do, we'll counteract it very strongly."Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Washington to send him hard evidence that his citizens meddled in US elections, mocking accusations to date as "yelling and hollering in the United States Congress"."I have to see first what they've done. Give us materials, give us information," Putin said in an another excerpt from the interview with NBC TV, according to an English voice-over of his words."We can not respond to that if they do not violate Russian laws," Putin told NBC's Megyn Kelly, when asked whether Moscow would take action against the named individuals.Kelly listed some of the accusations of Russian interference made by Mueller's office and other US officials, including the spreading of false information online."With all due respect for you personally, with all due respect for Congress, you must have people with legal degrees, 100 percent you do," Putin said smiling.He said US authorities should send Russia's general prosecutor an official request."This has to go through official channels, not through the press or yelling and hollering in the United States Congress," Putin said.The broadcast came a day after Putin announced an array of new nuclear weapons, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.Putin is standing in March 2018 elections that polls indicate he should win easily.