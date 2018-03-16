March 18 2018
|
Nisan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Russia to expel UK diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens

Russia has denied any involvement, cast Britain as a post-colonial power unsettled by Brexit, and even suggested London fabricated the attack.

By REUTERS
March 16, 2018 11:47
2 minute read.
Russia to expel UK diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens

Russia's flag flies from the consular section of its embassy, in central London, Britain March 14, 2018. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

ASTANA/LONDON - Russia is set to expel British diplomats in retaliation for Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to kick out 23 Russians as relations with London crash to a post-Cold War low due to an attack with military-grade nerve agent on English soil.

After the first known offensive use of such a weapon in Europe since World War Two, May blamed Moscow and gave 23 Russians who she said were spies working under diplomatic cover at the London embassy a week to leave.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Russia has denied any involvement, cast Britain as a post-colonial power unsettled by Brexit, and even suggested London fabricated the attack in an attempt to whip up anti-Russian hysteria.

Asked by a Reuters reporter in the Kazakh capital if Russia planned to expel British diplomats from Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov smiled and said: "We will, of course."

Britain, the United States, Germany and France jointly called on Russia on Thursday to explain the attack. U.S. President Donald Trump said it looked as though the Russians were behind it.

Russia has refused Britain's demands to explain how Novichok, a nerve agent developed by the Soviet military, was used to strike down Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, in the southern English city of Salisbury.

Skripal, a former colonel in the GRU who betrayed dozens of Russian agents to British intelligence, and his daughter have been critically ill since March 4, when they were found unconscious on a bench.

A British policeman who was also poisoned when he went to help them is in a serious but stable condition.

President Vladimir Putin, a former KGB spy who is poised to win a fourth term in an election on Sunday, has so far only said publicly that Britain should get to the bottom of what has happened.

NEW COLD WAR?

In a sign of just how tense the relationship has become, British and Russian ministers used openly insulting language while the Russian ambassador said London was trying to divert attention from the difficulties it was having managing Britain's exit from the European Union.

Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson sparked particular outrage in Moscow with his blunt comment on Thursday that "Russia should go away, it should shut up."

Russia's Defense Ministry said he was an "intellectual impotent" and Lavrov said he probably lacked education. Williamson studied social science at the University of Bradford.

"Well he's a nice man, I'm told, maybe he wants to claim a place in history by making some bold statements," Lavrov said.

"Theresa May's main argument about Russia's guilt is 'Highly probable', while for him it's 'Russia should go and shut up'. Maybe he lacks education, I don’t know."

In London, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn struck a starkly different tone to that of the British government by warning against rushing into a new Cold War before full evidence of Moscow's culpability was proven.

"To rush way ahead of the evidence being gathered by the police, in a fevered parliamentary atmosphere, serves neither justice nor our national security," the 68-year-old socialist leader wrote in the Guardian newspaper.

Corbyn said Labour did not support Putin and that Russia should be held to account if it was behind the attack.

"That does not mean we should resign ourselves to a 'new cold war' of escalating arms spending, proxy conflicts across the globe and a McCarthyite intolerance of dissent," he said.


Related Content

March 17, 2018
Russia expels 23 British diplomats as toxin-attack crisis deepens

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 28
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 25
    Jerusalem
    11 - 26
    Haifa
  • 18 - 31
    Elat
    12 - 31
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut