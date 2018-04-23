Scottish comedian fined £800 for teaching dog Nazi salute

Mark Meechan, the Scottish man convicted last month for hate speech for a video of a pug giving the Nazi salute, has been fined £800 by a Scottish court.



According to BBC News, Meechan was ordered on Monday morning to pay the fine in relation to the video he uploaded in 2016.





In March, Meechan, a comedian and social media personality, was convicted in the Airdrie Sheriff Court of violating the Communications Act by sharing a video that was "antisemitic and racist in nature."In the video, Meechan appears to be trying to teach the pug to raise its paw in response to certain phrases, including "sieg heil" and "gas the Jews." Meechan has maintained that the video was intended as a joke, and he was simply trying to annoy his girlfriend, who owned the pug.Following the sentencing, Meechan wrote on Twitter about his experience outside the courthouse on Monday."Reporters swarmed me, wouldnt let me pass," he wrote. "One guy shoves a mic in my face and says 'Why is it funny to gas the Jews?' They must teach sneaky questions like that on journalism courses."Scottish man teaches pug how to make Nazi saluteAfter the conviction in March, many public figures came to Meechan's defense, and decried the policing of free speech."A man has been convicted in a UK court of making a joke that was deemed 'grossly offensive,'" Ricky Gervais wrote on Twitter after the conviction. "If you don't believe in a person's right to say things that you might find 'grossly offensive,' then you don't believe in Freedom of Speech."Jewish comedian David Baddiel also had harsh words for the verdict and the policing of comedy."An actual Nazi would not be teaching his *pug* to Hitler salute," he wrote on Twitter. "Because in 1940s Germany, that would have got you arrested and murdered for taking the piss."Others were more measured.At the time, the Simon Wiesenthal Center's associate dean, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, said he didn't find the video amusing but also didn't believe Meechan deserved jail time."Speech may be free," said Cooper, "but there are consequences for one's actions... If I were the judge, I would sentence the young man to meet with aging Holocaust survivors and UK WWII war heroes to learn why the Nazi Seig should never be a laughing matter."Ephraim Borowski, director of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, testified against Meechan during the trial, reported The Jewish Chronicle.“In many ways, the bit I found most offensive was the repetition of ‘gas the Jews’ rather than the dog itself,” he told the court."Material of this kind goes to normalize the antisemitic views that frankly we thought we had seen the last of... The Holocaust is not a subject for jocular content.”