December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Teen's neo-Nazi boyfriend kills parents over breakup

By JPOST.COM STAFF
December 24, 2017 08:54

The boy had tweeted support for Hitler, white supremacy, antisemitism and anti-gay propaganda.

1 minute read.



Nazi Swastika

Nazi Swastika. (photo credit: REUTERS)

After concerned parents Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker pushed their daughter to break up with her neo-Nazi boyfriend, the 17-year old boy shot and killed the pair, The Washington Post reported. He then shot himself in the head, but survived and is in the hospital.

The Reston, Virginia couple were shot and killed in their home by the unnamed teen on Friday while celebrating an early Christmas with their family.

Kuhn-Fricker had warned her daughter about tweets that her boyfriend posted, and alerted the principal of the school the two attended. The boy had tweeted praise of Hitler, white supremacy, and anti-gay and antisemitic propaganda.

"He is spreading hate," Kuhn-Fricker said of the boy in an email to the school's principal.

Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker (credit: Facebook screenshot)

Kuhn-Fricker tried valiantly to break up the pair, who started dating in June. After much prodding and an intervention, she convinced her daughter to end the relationship.

The family, including Janet Kuhn, Kuhn-Fricker's mother, was concerned that the boyfriend was attempting to indoctrinate the daughter with his ideas about white supremacy.

A post on the boy's Facebook page just before the murders included a quote from Irish philosopher and politician Edmund Burke: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

He is being charged with two counts of murder.


