January 03 2018
|
Tevet, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

UK right-wing activist: Britain 'took the wrong side' in World War II

By
January 3, 2018 10:06

The arrest of the self-proclaimed Nazi came at a time when European Jews fear a resurgence of antisemitism from the rise of nationalism.

1 minute read.



Swastikas displayed in Brussels as part of a light show recalling the Nazi era.

Swastikas displayed in Brussels as part of a light show recalling the Nazi era.. (photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR)

A self-proclaimed Nazi told gatherings of far-right audiences that Jews are parasites who should be eradicated, a UK court heard on Tuesday.

The prosecuting attorney at the Preston Crown Court, Mathew Brooks, commented that the defendant from Lancashire, who can’t be named for legal reasons, wanted "other people to hate the Jews in the same way that he does."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to the BBC, The 22-year-old denies the two counts of stirring up racial hatred, but a video was shown in court of the defendant stating Jews are a "disease" to a right-wing audience.

Brooks claims the defendant has “far right-wing views” and the jurors were told that the trial is about remarks that are "threatening and abusive comments about the Jewish race."

"You can call me Nazi, you can call me fascist. That is what I am," he is shown saying in the video.

Tweets written by the defendant were also used as evidence in court. One tweet, which included a picture of Hitler said, "[Winston] Churchill was a warmonger who took us to war against those we should have called comrades."

Another tweet said, “The United Kingdom is dead and only held in place by a Jewish monarchy."

The trial is ongoing.

The arrest and trial comes at a time when European Jews fear a resurgence of antisemitism.

In Poland, 60,000 nationalists marched through Warsaw in November shouting antisemitic and racist slogans gaining influence over the ruling party.
 
European Jewish groups expressed concern when the far-right Alternative for Germany party won 13 percent of seats in German parliament in September.

Leaders in Israel also expressed distrust when the anti-Islam Freedom Party (FPO), a party founded by former Nazis, came in third in October's Austrian parliamentary election with 26 percent of the vote. 

Reuters contributed to this article.


Related Content

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling party Law and Justice, speaks during a joint news conferenc
January 3, 2018
Polish far-right gains influence over ruling political party

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 14
    Jerusalem
    10 - 18
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    10 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut