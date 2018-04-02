U.S. Supreme Court throws out $655m. historic terrorism ruling against PA

A policeman investigates the site of an explosion in a Tel Aviv cafe in 2002. The book takes place against the backdrop of the second intifada.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The US Supreme Court on Monday permanently threw out a historic $655.5 million terrorism judgment from February 2015 against the Palestinian Authority.



The move was a blow to efforts to hold the case liable in American courts for terror incidents in Israel that killed 33 US citizens during the Second Intifada.





Already in August 2016 , the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals in New York had ordered the case dismissed, saying that the US court system had no jurisdiction over the PA or its sister organization the PLO. It wrote that a lower court judge had made a mistake in concluding otherwise and even allowing a trial to take place.But Shurat Hadin, the Israel Law Center, who led the legal charge, called the decision "a horrible travesty of justice" and had hoped the US Supreme Court would uphold the original district court decision - at the time, the biggest judgment ever against the PA in the US and one of the first major anti-terror judgments, along with the September 2014 judgment against Amman-based Arab Bank for financing terrorism.Disappointingly for Shurat Hadin and the victims, the Trump administration had opposed the Supreme Court intervening to save the anti-PA verdict from the appeals court.Shurat Hadin said, “The families are gravely disappointed by the Supreme Court decision to uphold the dismissal of the jury verdict. These families took Congress at its word and pursued their cases under the ATA for more than 14 years. The lawyers and families invested thousands of hours and went through the emotional tribulations of reliving the attacks and testifying at trial only to discover that the congressional legislation was deemed unconstitutional. It’s outrageous that the murderous Palestinian Authority is allowed to kill innocent civilians and not have to pay any cost."Moreover, "No one, including the Palestinians denies that their security forces perpetrated these murders. We will insist that Congress either remedies the law or that the families are compensated from the foreign aid provided to the Palestinians...the ATA is completely toothless and obsolete. The court’s short-sighted ruling is going to have many disastrous consequences for America’s counter terrorism programs...It’s shocking that the Trump administration and the court would take the side of the suicide bombers over the side of these tragic American families.”The plaintiffs’ central narrative at trial was that a large volume of PA employees, including numerous policemen and commanders, had been arrested and convicted by Israel as having organized, planned and perpetrated suicide bombings and shootings against Americans in Israel.The six attacks from 2001-2004 during the second intifada killed 33 people and wounded hundreds.The case featured an array of star witnesses, including top PLO official Hanan Ashrawi, former top IDF intelligence and military prosecution officials and the head of the "PA’s CIA." There was also heart wrenching testimony from the families of victims, like Chana Goldberg, who brought the jury to tears talking about the breakdown of her family following the murder of her father, Scott.But no emotion was enough before the appeals court or the US Supreme Court which said neither the attacks nor the PA or PLO had sufficient ties to the US, including their lobbying activities, for American courts to have jurisdiction.The appeals court found no evidence that the attacks specifically targeted American citizens. Rather, it called them “random and fortuitous.”Judge John Koeltl wrote for the appeals court, “The terror machine gun attacks and suicide bombings that triggered this suit and victimized these plaintiffs were unquestionably horrific.""But the federal courts cannot exercise jurisdiction in a civil case beyond the limits prescribed by the due process clause of the Constitution, no matter how horrendous the underlying attacks or morally compelling the plaintiffs’ claims," he added.Ironically, part of the PA’s win had to do with the fact that it is not considered a state under US law, as well as a negative ruling against another Shurat Hadin case, the Bank of China terror-financing case. That case was ultimately undermined by the Israeli government’s refusal to produce a former agent as a key witness.In a reply brief to the appeals court, the PA had written, “Plaintiffs to seek to create for Defendants an untenable whipsaw: Not sovereign enough for purposes of the ATA and FSIA, but too close to sovereign to be entitled to due process.”The PA claimed a double standard. When US law might save it from being sued in the US for activities which occurred in Israel it was not being treated as a state. But when American law made it easier to sue it in the US, it was being treated as a quasi-state.The PA had cited three recent rulings by other courts which dismissed similar ATA cases due to the lack of personal jurisdiction by US courts over the foreign defendants. It further argued that its few US connections, including two embassies, engaged only in diplomatic but not commercial activities.In general, courts cannot handle a case against a defendant unless there is some physical or business connection between a defendant and the country where the court resides.