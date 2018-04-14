War of words between U.S. and Moscow continue at U.N. after Syria airstrikes

NEW YORK - A war of words between the United States and Russia continued on Saturday at the United Nations Security Council in the wake of a western-led military attack against Syria just hours earlier.



Initiated by the Russian government, the meeting was convened after the US, along with France and Britain, launched a bevy of airstrikes against Syrian dictator Bashar Assad in retaliation for his alleged use of a chemical weapons attack last week in the Damascus suburb of Douma.





Opening the meeting, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia issued a scathing attack against the US and its allies, describing the airstrikes as an “aggressive action” that lacked a “UN or international mandate.”“Russia condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack against Syria,” Nebenzia continued, saying that while the US “panders” to Islamic fundamentalists, Syria continues to fight “on the front lines against terrorism.”Nebenzia repeatedly referred to “illegal” actions carried out by the west during his remarks on Saturday, accusing America and her allies of pursuing “illicit aims” in Syria as part of a “mendacious” foreign policy program that works to “undermine the UNSC.”"This is the worst kind of hooliganism," the Russian envoy added.In response, US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the UNSC members gathered in the chamber that the White House was holding Damascus accountable for its “barbaric inhumanity.”“The US, UK and France acted after a careful evaluation of the facts,” Haley said, which included three separate and independent studies commissioned by the three allies, adding that Washington “had done everything in its power to settle the dispute diplomatically.Although the UNSC met at least five times this week, Haley pointed out that Russia repeatedly vetoed attempts to condemn the Syrian regime at the UNSC, providing Assad diplomatic cover to continue carrying out its vicious military campaign against its own people.This led to Assad “acting with impunity,” Haley claimed, with the Kremlin signaling to Damascus that it had a “green light” to act without inhibition.Before the meeting, Haley told reporters huddled outside the UNSC chamber that Assad employed the use of chemical weapons because “it was the quickest way he eliminate his opponents.”“Why do we think this is important? Because this is getting to be too normal,” she added.Haley’s comments echoed much of her statements delivered just 24 hours earlier at the UNSC, where she accused Damasus of using banned chemical weapons at least 50 times during the meeting.“Russia can complain all it wants about fake news, but no one is buying its lies and its coverups,” Haley said. “Russia was supposed to guarantee Assad would not use chemical weapons, and Russia did the opposite.”Haley also said that Moscow was complicit in covering up alleged war crimes committed by the Damascus, which the UN reports is responsible for the deaths of more than 500,000 Syrians civilians over the past seven years.“Why are you seeking to plunge the Middle East into such difficulties, provoking one conflict after another, pitting one state against another?” Nebenzia said during the meeting on Friday.Like Saturday, the meeting was initiated by the Russian government in an effort to stave off an escalation in hostilities Moscow and the West, which has been simmering over the past several years.Those tensions came to a head later Friday evening after US President Donald Trump ordered the military to strike several targets inside Syria in retaliation for its alleged use of chemical weapons last week that left 75 people dead.“This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by the very terrible regime. The evil and despicable attack left mothers and fathers, infants and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air,” Trump said in a televised address to the American people from the White House.Trump also dedicated a portion of his prepared statement to call out Iran and Russia, Assad’s strongest allies, for aligning themselves with “barbarism and brutality,” adding the United States and its allies in the strike, France and Britain, are prepared 'to sustain this response' until Syrian regime halts its use internationally prohibited chemical weapons.“What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?” Trump asked. “The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep. No nation can succeed in the long run by promoting rogue states, brutal tyrants and murderous dictators.”Hours after the military operation was completed, Russian President Vladamir Putin condemns the US and its allies for what it called an “act of aggression” that will exacerbate humanitarian catastrophe in Syria.In a statement issued by the Kremlin, the Russian leader said Moscow the assault was 'destructive influence on the entire system of international relations,' adding that allegations of a purported chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma was unfounded.UN Secretary General António Guterres told the Security Council on Saturday that “The situation in the Middle East is in such chaos that it has become a threat to international peace and security. And today Syria represents the most serious dimension of that threat.”