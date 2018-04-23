April 23 2018
Iyar, 8, 5778
12 Golden jackals found lifeless in Yarkon park in Tel Aviv

Around one third of the Yarkon golden jackals population found dead, one day after Earth Day.

April 23, 2018 06:54
Golden Jackal female at the Yarkon park in Tel Aviv . (photo credit: ARTEMY VOIKHANSKY / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

12 Golden jackals were found dead in the Yarkon park in Tel Aviv on Monday morning, reported Channel 13.

While the investigation into the precise causes of deaths is still ongoing it seems that the cause is an outbreak of Canine distemper.

While the Yarkon park is the home of around 30 golden jackals, the population of jackals in Israel remains high at over 2,000 jackals around the country.

 


