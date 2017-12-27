December 27 2017
|
Tevet, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Additional 40 million NIS allocated for settlement security

By
December 27, 2017 18:39

The announcement comes the day after Prime Minister Netanyahu met with national-religious rabbis, thanking them for their support of him during his various corruption investigations.

1 minute read.



Vehicles drive on Highway 443 past the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit Horon

Vehicles drive on Highway 443 past the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit Horon. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

What was billed by the Prime Minister’s Office as a standard annual transfer of funds to Jewish settlements in the West Bank before the end of the calendar year angered the leaders of the Left, when it passed in the security cabinet on Wednesday.

The ministers approved the transfer of NIS 40 million, which will go toward improving security and funding first aid stations for the settlements. The allocation immediately raised eyebrows, because it came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with National Religious rabbis and asked for their support in his effort to fight what he believes is an effort to unseat him by painting him as corrupt.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“There is no connection between the decision and the meeting with the rabbis, and the issue was not raised in the meeting,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. “This allocation is made every year at the end of the budget year. Last year, a similar allocation passed on December 29. The proposal was drafted over the past month, and passed today in order to enable the Knesset Finance Committee to complete its passage this year.”

That answer did not satisfy the heads of Peace Now or Meretz.

“This is a corrupt decision,” Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On told The Jerusalem Post. “I was shocked that they suddenly decide to give 40m. to the settlements a day after Bibi met with the rabbis. What is the money for, other than political bribery? What criteria is there for receiving this money, which is so desperately needed elsewhere?”

Peace Now released a statement accusing Netanyahu of buying the support of the rabbis.

“Supporting corruption has a price tag,” a Peace Now spokesman said. “Netanyahu is a weak prime minister who is easily extorted. He is willing to sell out Israel’s future in order to ensure his own political survival. The citizens of Israel will pay the price.”


Related Content

December 27, 2017
Stars already lining up 2018 shows

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 15
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 17 - 24
    Elat
    14 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut