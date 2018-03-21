Analysis: Israel's intelligence battle over 2007 Syrian nuclear operation

No one denies that the final chapter of Israel’s 2007 strike on a Syrian nuclear reactor was anything but a smashing success for all of Israel’s intelligence agencies – notably IDF intelligence and the Mossad.



But that is only part of the story. The other part includes an internal battle between intelligence agencies.





Some time ago, former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin told The Jerusalem Post that he had needed to convince former Mossad chief Meir Dagan that Syria really was developing a nuclear program.At the time, Yadlin made it clear that this, along with other details, could not be printed.On Wednesday, Yadlin and others, such as former IDF intelligence head of research Eli Ben Meir, went public with the assertions that they had to convert a skeptical Mossad head to play ball on the issue.What is fascinating is that the top Mossad officials who were involved at the time, such as later Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, and later deputy chief Ram Ben Barak, have not denied the claims.Rather, they have put the Mossad versus “Aman” (IDF intelligence) debate in context.Pardo said on Wednesday at a conference honoring Dagan that the Mossad had penetrated Syria so completely that it seemed inconceivable that they had not heard about such a significant undertaking.Accordingly, much of the Mossad believed the tip they were given by a foreign country – the first hint of the Syrian program - to be false.Ben Barak told the Post on Wednesday that, “there were some indications about a Syrian [nuclear] core, but we thought maybe it was a false lead,” confirming what Pardo said about the Mossad’s direct access to and penetration of Syria.These doubts were significant, because intelligence agencies, however well-funded, have limited resources and budgets. Investing in a wild goose chase in Syria could have meant drawing down on intelligence resources invested in Iran or elsewhere. Hence, the battle - or debate - between Mossad and Aman.Ben Meir said on Wednesday that there was also a tendency to say that Syrian President Bashar Assad was too conservative to go for such a risky move and that a Syrian nuclear program simply was illogical.A source close to the debates said that Aman was sold on the possibility of a Syrian nuclear program quicker than the Mossad. But the source also said that even Aman was not certain until the Mossad provided detailed photographs.This last piece puts things in context.In fact, Ben Barak told the Post that “since we were talking about non-conventional weapons, you do not leave that as an open question, so there was a decision to invest many resources and efforts to either confirm or disprove” the Syrian nuclear reactor idea.Ben Barak explained that the Mossad then ran around eight or nine operations, most of which did not provide a definitive answer one way or the other.So there was an intense debate between the Mossad and Aman, and institutional resources were at stake. But at the end of the day, the Mossad decided that even if its initial view was to be skeptical of Aman’s theory, it did all it could to nail down the issue – way beyond a single operation.Only in the last operation, after showing perseverance through many operations which did not get the needed results, did the Mossad get the smoking gun which confirmed for all involved that Aman’s theory had been right.Ben Barak looks back on the battle between the Mossad and Aman and says that the debates led to “forging a higher quality approach…I don’t want everyone to have the same thoughts. It is good to have different views. It’s better than if everyone always thinks the same things.”Unlike the politicians who are accusing and denying claims they are making against each other regarding the Syria nuclear core saga, the Mossad is ready to admit that they did not buy into the idea from the start.They certainly invested heavy efforts repeatedly in investigating a theory which they did not buy.Maybe then the story of the Mossad versus Aman battle is a success story of the intelligence agencies avoiding bubble style thinking – where no one contradicts the consensus.The US’s September 11 Commission said that avoiding bubble thinking might have led to preventing the infamous attacks.Maybe the willingness to avoid bubble thinking and be willing to heatedly debate, but also be ready to follow leads requested by other agencies is the intelligence headline, more so than the battles themselves.