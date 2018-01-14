January 15 2018
|
Tevet, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Arab teens beat ultra-Orthodox Jews, force them to praise Hamas

By
January 14, 2018 16:26

The teens also coerced the ultra-Orthodox Jews into reciting a Muslim passage and condemning Prime Minister Netanyahu.

1 minute read.



Silwan neighborhood

East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood, October 21. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Jerusalem District Prosecution filed an indictment Sunday against 19-year-old Ahmad Faroukh for a race-motivated assault against two ultra-Orthodox Jews in in his home neighborhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem two weeks ago.

On December 30th, during the Sabbath’s early morning, Faroukh and another friend spotted the two on their way to tevilah (dipping) at the Shiloah spring in the neighborhood. Faroukh’s friends then stood up and hit one of them in the head, and the two fled the scene.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


On their way back from the mikvah and to the Western Wall, Faroukh and his friend blocked the worshipers' way “in order to attack and humiliate them together because they are Jews," the indictment document reads.

Faroukh’s friend then asked one of the men about his payot (sidelocks) and then took one sidelock from each of them and tied them together, despite their constant request for him to stop. The ultra-Orthodox are restricted from untying their sidelocks during the Sabbath.

Faroukh's friend complained over the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Police in Arabic, and Faroukh translated his complaints to Hebrew and forced the two Jews to repeat him. They also praised Hamas and made the two ultra-Orthodox men repeat their praise as well.

Faroukh then told the two that he and his friend were planning to abduct them, and started pulling one of the two, but stopped shortly after.

While filming the event with his phone, Faroukh’s friend forced the two to say the Shehadah — the Muslim testimony stating there is no God but Allah, and Mohammad is his messenger.

After following their attackers' orders, the two managed to escape.

The indictment document states that during incident, Faroukh kept punching and hitting the two, and at some point forced them to kiss his hands.

The Jerusalem District Prosecution said in the indictment that Faroukh was acting with racist motives, with hostile and violet intentions to humiliate the two — “only because ]of their] color, race, and ethnic-national affiliation,” the indictment reads.


Related Content

modi hug india benjamin netanyahu
January 15, 2018
Netanyahu in India warns Islamic Jihad, Hamas amid strike on terror tunnel

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 11
    Jerusalem
    11 - 16
    Haifa
  • 13 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut