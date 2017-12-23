December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Ben-Shabbat to replace Molcho as PM's special diplomatic envoy

By
December 23, 2017 07:49

Ben-Shabbat is a veteran of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

1 minute read.



Meir Ben-Shabbat

Meir Ben-Shabbat. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday named Meir Ben-Shabbat, the head of the National Security Council, as his special diplomatic envoy, replacing longtime confidant Yitzhak Molcho, who is to step down at the beginning of the year.

Ben-Shabbat, a nearly three decade veteran of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), has been serving as head of the NSC informally since August, and officially since November.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Molcho, arguably Netanyahu’s closest and most trusted adviser, is a Jerusalem corporate and commercial lawyer who retained his private practice even as he carried out sensitive diplomatic missions for the prime minister in Cairo, Amman, Ramallah and Washington. He has been at Netanyahu’s side since he became prime minister in 2009, and before that during Netanyahu’s first term from 1996 to 1999. He has been Netanyahu’s chief negotiator with the Palestinians and the Arab world.

Attorney Yitzhak Molcho (right) sits with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara (MOSHE MILNER / GPO)

Molcho announced his resignation in late October, and less than two weeks later was questioned by police and named as a suspect in the investigation of corruption in regards to Israel’s purchase of submarines from Germany, the so-call Case 3000. He was originally scheduled to leave office at the end of February, but that has been moved up now to January 1.

Molcho is a partner in a Jerusalem law firm with David Shimron, Netanyahu’s private lawyer who has also been investigated by the police in relation to the submarine affair.

In announcing Ben-Shabbat’s appointment, the prime minister said that he is very grateful and full of deep appreciation for Molcho for his rare combination of “talent, experience, and wide and deep knowledge of the issues he dealt with.

“When the full scope of Yitzhak Molcho’s activities will be known, Israel’s citizens will appreciate him even more,” Netanyahu said.


Related Content
December 24, 2017
In gratitude to US, Israel to announce UNESCO exit

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 15
    Jerusalem
    15 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 23
    Elat
    16 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut