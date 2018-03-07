Netanyahu: I want my government to complete its term

Netanyahu says he wants coalition to see out term, unsure of viability

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope that his coalition would remain intact Tuesday in an onstage interview at the Economic Club of Washington, DC.



Netanyahu addressed the crisis over haredi (ultra-Orthodox) conscription and the 2019 state budget that has threatened to bring down his government.





"What I want is to be able to complete the term of this government in November 2019," Netanyahu told interviewer David Rubenstein of Bloomberg, who is the president of the club. "I have been speaking to all my coalition partners. If all the parties agree, that is what we will do. If not, we will go to new elections."Netanyahu's associates explained that his message to his coalition partners was that they must guarantee that they will not bring down his government prematurely even after the current crisis' resolution or there is no point in solving it.Later on Wednesday, on his way from Washington to New York, Netanyahu added that he is not interested in going to elections, but he will if the coalition partners do not agree to come to some kind of agreement on the haredi conscription issue."I am not willing to dribble this on into the future," he said.Netanyahu said that he wants the sides to come to the widest agreement as possible on the issue. He said it would then be accepted by the attorney general and be able to be held up in the High Court of Justice.The partners in the coalition also expressed hope that solutions can be found in public statements on Wednesday."After the intensive talks I have been conducting with all the coalition partners, I am convinced that the crisis over the conscription law is solvable," said Shas leader Arye Deri. "It can be solved immediately. The public will not forgive whoever leads Israel now to elections that are unnecessary and will break up the most right-wing and socioeconomically focused government Israel has ever had."United Torah Judaism is made up of two parties that have different points of view on the issue.Deputy Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman of Agudat Israel has not expressed willingness to compromise but Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni of Degel Hatorah has."There is no reason a solution cannot be found to the crisis," Gafni told members of his committee at a meeting Wednesday. "To say that it cannot be solved is laughable. I can solve the problem in 10 minutes. I don't know who doesn't want to solve it."Bayit Yehudi head Naftali Bennett said a solution to the crisis is almost "cooked." But he said "it takes five to tango" in the current coalition and that there are coalition partners who still want to put on a show for their voters."The heads of all the parties in the government want to avoid being dragged into an election that would waste billions of shekels of the citizens money," Bennett said. "Therefore we are working to advance a bill that would enable the gradual conscription of more ultra-Orthodox. I am optimistic this can be resolved by Sunday's meeting of coalition party leaders."