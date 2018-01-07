Netanyahu: UNRWA needs to pass away from the world

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) needs to pass away from the world, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, amid reports that Israel really doesn't want the US to stop funding the organization.



"I fully agree with President Trump's strong criticism of UNRWA,” Netanyahu said at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting. He was referring to Trump's tweet last week threatening to cut aid to the Palestinians, including to UNRWA, if the Palestinians do not return to the negotiation table.





“UNRWA is an organization that perpetuates the problem of the Palestinian refugees,” he said. “It also perpetuates the narrative of the so-called right of return with the aim of eliminating the State of Israel, and therefore UNRWA must pass away.”Netanyahu said that UNRWA was set up separately for Palestinian refugees 70 years ago, while another body – the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – deals with the rest of the world's refugees.As a result, he said, UNRWA is dealing with the great-grandchildren of refugees, and in another 70 years they will be dealing with great-great-grandchildren of refugees. “This absurdity has to stop,” he declared.Netanyahu calls for dismantling of UNRWA (credit: REUTERS)“I made a simple suggestion, that the funds for UNRWA should be gradually transferred to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees , with clear criteria for supporting real refugees, rather than fictitious refugees, which is what is happening today under UNRWA,” he said.Netanyahu said that he relayed this position to the US, and that this is the way to terminate UNRWA while dealing with genuine Palestinian refugees, and not their descendants.In the wake of the furious Palestinian reaction to Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and their declaration that the US is no longer an “honest broker” in the peace process, the Trump administration is debating whether to reduce funding to the Palestinian Authority and to UNRWA.An internal Foreign Ministry report last week argued that cutting funds to UNRWA "may worsen the humanitarian situation and lead to catastrophe, especially in Gaza," adding that the burden of providing the services UNRWA currently provides will be placed on Israel.