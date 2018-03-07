Netanyahu jokes: Investigations most interesting part of job as PM

During an onstage interview at the Economic Club in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joked that one of the most remarkable aspects of being prime minister are the various investigations in which he is involved.



When asked what the most interesting thing about being prime minister is, Netanyahu replied "Oh, the investigations," and added that "I can't say I like it [the investigations], but it doesn't bother me." He explained that it doesn't distract him from his 16-hour work day, and that he "just does it."





He was then asked whether US President Donald Trump gave him his tie, and in jest he replied "No, but if he did, there would be another investigation."Another question posed at him was "What do you want your legacy to be?"He responded "Defender of Israel, liberator of its economy."In response to a question about which leaders he admires most, he said "Moses, [Theodor] Herzl, and [Winston] Churchill."The prime minister added that he wants the current Knesset to conclude its term as planned in November 2019, but that if his coalition partners don't agree to solve the current crisis they will go to elections.