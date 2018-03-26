Police arrive to Prime Minister's residence to question Netanyahu in ‘Bezeq affair'

The Israel Police arrived Monday morning to conduct an interrogation for Case 4000, the ‘Bezeq affair,’ in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara and Son Yair will be questioned simultaneously.



The prime minister will be questioned at his official residence in Jerusalem, his wife and son questioned at the Lahav 433 headquarters in Lod. It is still unclear if Yair Netanyahu will be interrogated as a suspect, or deliver a testimony to the police.





In Case 4000, police are investigating the relations between Netanyahu and the Bezeq controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch. Police suspect that Netanyahu acted to benefit Bezeq in return for positive coverage in Walla news website, that is controlled by Elovitch as well.Elovitch and his wife Iris are also being questioned as part of the police investigation.Former Communications Ministry Director-General Shlomo Filber and former Netanyahu’s media adviser Nir Hefetz - both of whom signed state’s witness deals recently, will be in a separate room at Lahav 433, and provide investigators with information as needed, according to reports.Lahav 433 investigators conducted a similar interrogation operation in Case 4000 earlier this month, the first time the prime minister was questioned in the affair.Police reportedly suspect that Sara Netanyahu was in touch with Elovitch’s wife, Iris, and through her acted to receive favorable coverage in Walla.In 2015, Mrs. Netanyahu texted Iris Elovitch regarding an article that was published in Walla, reprimanded her and asked her to change it, Channel 10 News reported last month.Sara Netanyahu was quoted as saying: “You are killing me. You are slaughtering us. You are ruining the country.”“What kind of a website is it?” she asked. “What’s going on here? Change it. Do something with it. You are the owners of the website. Do it quick.”The Prime Minister Office responded to the report by saying: “This is yet another step in the false and one-sided leaking campaign that is intended to harm the prime minister and the Likud government, by harming and incriminating his wife.“And then they [police] claim that there are no leaks...,” the statement continued.Prime Minister Netanyahu is also a suspect in Cases 1000 (the “gifts affair”) and 2000 (the “Yediot Aharonot affair”). The police said in February that it had sufficient evidence in these cases to recommend to the state prosecution to indict the prime minister for bribery.