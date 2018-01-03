Bill to cancel residency of Hamas terrorists passes Knesset discussions

A bill that seeks to amend the laws concerning entry to Israel so that the Minister of the Interior will be able to strip the Israeli residency of east Jerusalem residents who are involved in terrorist activities or operate against the state of Israel was approved during preliminary discussions on Wednesday morning.



The bill is also known as the Abu Tir law after the Palestinian Hamas activist from east Jerusalem Muhammad Abu Tir who enjoys full residency rights in the State of Israel while serving in the Hamas movement, a terrorist movement calling for the destruction of Israel as a Jewish state. Speaking about the new law, MK Ohana said: “Five interior ministers from a variety of [political] parties decided to revoke the permanent residency of these louses who work in the spirit of the Palesti-nazi Hamas charter.”





The Hamas charter states that, as an Islamic party, Hamas is working to bring about a day of judgment in which the trees and stones will denounce Jewish people trying to hide behind them to Muslims so that the Muslims will be able to kill them.Referring to the fact the decisions taken by previous ministers of the interior to strip the Israeli residency of people like Abu Tir met opposition from the High Court justices, Ohana said: “Has everyone gone mad and only the justices serving in the High Court know what the best public policy should be? They, who were never elected by the public, will cancel the decisions made by public officials – and provide aid and comfort to Hamas members?”MK Ahmad Tibi [Arab movement for change] objected to this new law, to which Ohana replied: “You ask me if we will punish Hamas terrorists and also revoke their permanent residency. To which I say yes and then some. This is what this Knesset will do today and keep on doing.”