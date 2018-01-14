January 15 2018
|
Tevet, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Bodyguard stabbed in Jerusalem Bus Station attack released from hospital

By
January 14, 2018 18:22

Elmaliach, who is from Geva Binyamin in the West Bank, was stabbed directly in the heart.

1 minute read.



An Israeli Border Policewoman at the scene of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station stabbing attack, Dec

An Israeli Border Policewoman at the scene of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station stabbing attack, December 10, 2017.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Asher Elmaliach, the 46-year-old security guard who was critically wounded in a stabbing attack at the Jerusalem Central Bus Station on December 10, was released from Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Elmaliach, who is from Geva Binyamin in the West Bank, was stabbed directly in the heart. A Shaare Zedek spokeswoman said upon the release that Elmaliach was “in a very good shape, and will now be directed to physical rehabilitation.”

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


He spent most of his five weeks in the hospital in the intensive care unit.

His attacker, Palestinian Yasin Abu al-Qur’a, 24, was indicted on charges of terrorist activity, attempted murder and illegally entering Israel.

The indictment tied Abu al-Qur’a’s actions to US President Donald Trump’s recent declaration recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“The accused heard about Trump’s declaration via Facebook,” the indictment document states. “The accused resented the declaration and decided to carry out a stabbing attack to murder Jews in Jerusalem. This, he claimed, was to defend Jerusalem and the Aksa Mosque. The accused planned to stab as many Jews as possible until he [himself] was killed and thus become a shahid [martyr].”


Related Content

modi hug india benjamin netanyahu
January 15, 2018
Netanyahu in India warns Islamic Jihad, Hamas amid strike on terror tunnel

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 11
    Jerusalem
    11 - 16
    Haifa
  • 13 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut