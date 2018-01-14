Bodyguard stabbed in Jerusalem Bus Station attack released from hospital

Asher Elmaliach, the 46-year-old security guard who was critically wounded in a stabbing attack at the Jerusalem Central Bus Station on December 10, was released from Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Sunday.



Elmaliach, who is from Geva Binyamin in the West Bank, was stabbed directly in the heart. A Shaare Zedek spokeswoman said upon the release that Elmaliach was “in a very good shape, and will now be directed to physical rehabilitation.”





He spent most of his five weeks in the hospital in the intensive care unit.His attacker, Palestinian Yasin Abu al-Qur’a, 24, was indicted on charges of terrorist activity, attempted murder and illegally entering Israel.The indictment tied Abu al-Qur’a’s actions to US President Donald Trump’s recent declaration recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.“The accused heard about Trump’s declaration via Facebook,” the indictment document states. “The accused resented the declaration and decided to carry out a stabbing attack to murder Jews in Jerusalem. This, he claimed, was to defend Jerusalem and the Aksa Mosque. The accused planned to stab as many Jews as possible until he [himself] was killed and thus become a shahid [martyr].”