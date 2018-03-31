COGAT head to Gazans: 'Hamas is your Pharaoh'

COGAT head Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai published a Facebook post in Arabic Saturday in which he compared Hamas, the Islamist group in control of Gaza, to the biblical Pharaoh who oppressed the people of Israel until their deliverance from Egypt.









Mordechai posted a video in which police officers armed with batons were preventing students from entering classes in the Gaza university of Al-Azhar.The students, claimed the officer, were too poor to pay their tuition fees and were barred from taking exams because of it."Hamas's priorities are clear: instead of investing funds with students and their future, they invest money with empty actions to divert public criticism from their failures," wrote the Maj.-Gen a day after the Friday Land Day riots that claimed the lives of 17 Palestinians."We in Israel celebrate Passover and talk about Pharaoh and the injustice he was practicing," he said, "yourPharaoh in Gaza is the Hamas movement."