Celebrating Israel's 70th with massive flag at the President's Residence

The flag of the State of Israel was spread over the roof of the President's house, covering an area of 1,500 square meters, in preparation for Independence Day celebrations, according to the spokesperson from the President's house in Jerusalem.









We wanted to create this unique flag, which is viewed through the satellite from every point and angle, as an expression of pride and joy in this special time, the seventieth year of Israel, which fills Israeli pride with years of creativity and development in all fields . We are very grateful to all the organizations who have helped us in this complex operation that required initiative and creativity alongside security and safety solutions, and we hope that it will expand the hearts of many Israelis and Jews in Israel and around the world", said

Harel Tovi,

the manager of the president's estate.



The flag was rolled out over a surface area of 1,500 square meters and weighs 270 kilograms (600 lbs). The flag was manufactured over the course of ten days with a special printing press in the Krayot factory in a process involving cranes.With the celebration of Israel's 70th anniversary in just two weeks, it appears that Israel is celebrating how much the young state has developed. In a special operation of the IDF's satellite unit 9900 in conjunction with repelling experts and textile designers, the Israeli flag was designed and its presentation was documented by an Israeli satellite.