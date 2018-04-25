April 25 2018
|
Iyar, 10, 5778
|
Alanis Morissette returning for Israel concert

The Canadian rocker will take the stage in Rishon Lezion in July.

By
April 25, 2018 08:24
Alanis Morissette returning for Israel concert

Alanis Morissette. (photo credit: WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA)

Beloved Canadian singer songwriter Alanis Morissette will be heading back to Israel this year, to perform one show only.

Morissette, a legendary figure on the alternative rock scene, will be holding a concert on July 30 at the Rishon Lezion Live Park. The singer has performed in Israel multiple times before, including in 2012 and in 2000.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


She is best known for her slew of hit songs, including "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket," "You Oughta Know" and "You Learn."

Throughout her almost 30-year career, Morissette has been nominated for 14 Grammy awards and taken home seven. Her whopping eight studio albums have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.

Morissette's last Israel show was in 2012, just a few weeks after a cease-fire took hold in Operation Pillar of Defense. Despite pressure to cancel, the performer remained defiant, and also spent several days touring the country, including a stop at the Western Wall.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Wednesday afternoon via Ticketmaster at tmisrael.co.il and *9964, and will start at NIS 285.


