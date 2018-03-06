Alice in Chains to make Israeli debut in Caesearea

The historic stones of the Caesarea Amphitheater will reverberate with power chords on July 17 when American hard rockers Alice in Chain make their Israel debut.



One of the four 'founding fathers' of grunge in the US Northwest, along with Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, Alice in Chains was one of the most successful music acts of the 1990s, selling over 20 million records worldwide, with two No. 1 albums. While their counterparts expressed a more indie, punk and classic rock influence, Alice in Chains arrived on a metallic Black Sabbath-inspired bubble powered by charismatic singer Layne Stanley and guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell.





Alice In Chains - Rooster (YouTube/AliceInChainsVEVO)The band, including drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Inez, retreated in the late '90s due to Stanley's substance abuse problems that resulted in his death in 2002. Recruiting William DuVall to take over, they regrouped in 2006 and have released three well-received albums and toured extensively since then.One of the show's promoters, Carmi Wurtman, posted a link to the show Tuesday and wrote that he had spent "years working on" bringing the band to Israel.Tickets to the Caesarea show, which is part of the band's first European tour in four years, went on sale Tuesday at eventim.co.il/aic. They start at NIS 229.