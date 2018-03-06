March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Alice in Chains to make Israeli debut in Caesearea

One of the show's promoters, Carmi Wurtman, posted a link to the show Tuesday and wrote that he had spent "years working on" bringing the band to Israel.

By
March 6, 2018 14:05
1 minute read.
Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains.. (photo credit: NIDAR OZ PR)

The historic stones of the Caesarea Amphitheater will reverberate with power chords on July 17 when American hard rockers Alice in Chain make their Israel debut.

One of the four 'founding fathers' of grunge in the  US Northwest, along with Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, Alice in Chains was one of the most successful music acts of the 1990s, selling over 20 million records worldwide, with two No. 1 albums. While their counterparts expressed a more indie, punk and classic rock influence, Alice in Chains arrived on a metallic Black Sabbath-inspired bubble powered by charismatic singer Layne Stanley and guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.
Alice In Chains - Rooster (YouTube/AliceInChainsVEVO)

The band, including drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Inez,  retreated  in the late '90s due to Stanley's substance abuse problems that resulted in his death in 2002. Recruiting William DuVall to take over, they regrouped in 2006 and have released three well-received albums  and toured extensively since then.

One of the show's promoters, Carmi Wurtman, posted a link to the show Tuesday and wrote that he had spent "years working on" bringing the band to Israel.

Tickets to the Caesarea show, which is part of the band's first European tour in four years, went on sale Tuesday at eventim.co.il/aic. They start at NIS 229.


Related Content

Compilation photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UTJ leader Yaacov Litzman
March 6, 2018
Netanyahu, Litzman accuse each other of instigating an election

By GIL HOFFMAN, HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 33
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut