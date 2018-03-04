March 04 2018
|
Adar, 17, 5778
|
Comedian Jimmy Carr heading for Israel

British comic will play one show in Tel Aviv in August.

By
March 4, 2018 15:29
Jummy Carr. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Jimmy Carr will be bringing his trademark off-color humor and deadpan delivery to Tel Aviv this summer.

The British stand-up comedian and popular TV host will take the stage at Heichal Hatarbut on August 11. Carr is stopping in Israel as part of his "Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits World Tour," which includes shows in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, South Africa and more.

It will be Carr's first performance in the Jewish state, but not his first visit.

In an appearance at a charity dinner for Magen David Adom in London in 2014, the Catholic-born Carr said he spent two months on a kibbutz in the 90s. 

Tickets for the show range from NIS 179 to NIS 399 and are available for purchase from 2207.kupat.co.il


