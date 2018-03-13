Haim Saban signs Static and Ben-El to Capitol Records

It’s hard to turn on the radio in Israel without hearing pop duo Static and Ben-El and one of their catchy hits. And soon the colorful singers will be all over the United States as well.



In a groundbreaking deal, the duo, whose real names are Liraz Russo, 27, and Ben-El Tavori, 26, have signed with Capitol Records to produce seven albums in the next 10 years.





American-Israeli producer and investor Haim Saban, in a press release on Monday, said his Saban Capital Group picked Capitol Records out of four interested companies to represent the singing duo.“I believe that the talents of Static and Ben-El will speak to music lovers around the world,” said Saban. “Together with their professional staff, we at Saban Capital Group are happy to support them in developing this next stage in their unique and successful career.”The duo – and their producer, Jordi (Yarden Peleg) – will be releasing the English-language albums in the US and Latin America. Their first single is expected to drop in July. According to the release, the first two songs will be recorded in Israel next week when Capitol Records producer Emily Wright arrives in the Holy Land.“Never, I mean never give up on your dreams,” wrote Peleg on Instagram on Tuesday. “I’m so proud to produce the music of Static and Ben-El Tavori in Israel and in the US. I’m so proud to be a part of something so huge and incredible.” Peleg added a special thank you to Saban “for seeing something in us that we didn’t even see in ourselves.”In Israel, the singers have only released Hebrew-language songs, practically all of which have become huge hits. Their songs “Tudo Bom,” “Barbie” and “Silsulim” have all been viewed more than 40 million times on YouTube and are in regular radio rotation.Earlier this year Static and Ben-El announced a series of shows in the US and Mexico, a first for the duo. They will be appearing in New York on April 26, Florida April 29, Los Angeles May 6 and in Mexico on May 9.