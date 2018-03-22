March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Israeli TV show to premiere at Tribeca

‘On the Spectrum,’ series about young adults with autism, will screen in New York in April and hit Israeli TV in May.

By
March 22, 2018 16:43
1 minute read.
Israeli TV show to premiere at Tribeca

On the spectrum . (photo credit: OHAD ROMANO/YES)

An Israeli TV series about young adults on the autism spectrum will have its global premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next month.

The festival announced its full slate of shows on Wednesday for its “Tribeca TV” track, which includes the Israeli creation On the Spectrum.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Yes show, which has yet to premiere in Israel, features three 20-something roommates with autism and their attempts to navigate the world. The series was created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman and stars Neomi Levov, Niv Majar and Ben Yosipovich.

According to Yes, the show is slated to premiere in Israel sometime in May.

The show is based partly on the experiences of Idisis’s younger brother. In 2013, she created a documentary film, Bar Mitzva Movie, about the preparations for her brother Guy’s celebrations.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs April 18-29, and includes quite a few other productions from the Jewish state.

In the “international narrative competition,” Keren Ben-Rafael will be presenting her film Virgins (which in Hebrew is the same word for mermaids). The movie tells the story of Lana, an Israeli teenager who hears news of a mermaid sighting off the coast of her small town. The film stars Joy Rieger as Lana as well as Shtisel’s Michael Aloni.

The festival’s short film lineup also includes the world premiere of The Love Letter, written by Atara Frish, about a teen who finds a special note in her locker.

The festival will also be home to the US premiere of the British film Disobedience, starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, and based on the book by Naomi Alderman. Disobedience is the story of a woman who leaves the ultra-Orthodox London community and returns upon her father’s death to encounter the woman she loved and left behind.

There will also be a special 25th-anniversary screening of the acclaimed Holocaust film Schindler’s List, and a post-film discussion with director Steven Spielberg and actors Liam Neeson, Sir Ben Kingsley and Embeth Davidtz.


Related Content

The Palm Pool at Ein Fesh’haGrilled vegetables in a red-wine marinade (Illustrative)
March 22, 2018
The Passover kitchen

By MIRIAM KRESH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    19 - 31
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 29
    Jerusalem
    20 - 29
    Haifa
  • 25 - 35
    Elat
    18 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut