Jake Bugg returning to Israel

British singer songwriter Jake Bugg will arrive in Tel Aviv next month for his second ever performance in Israel.



The musician came to Israel last March and performed with Aviv Geffen in Tel Aviv.





But now he's returning to headline his own show. Bugg, who has already released four studio albums by the tender age of 24, will take the stage on May 9 at the Zappa Shuni Ampitheatre in Binyamina. He'll be stopping in Israel as part of a solo acoustic world tour celebrating his latest album, Hearts that Strain.Bugg's most popular songs include "Two Fingers," "Broken" and "Seen it All."Tickets for the show start at NIS 259 and will be available via zappa-club.co.il