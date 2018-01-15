Jamiroquai to rock Israel

For the first time in its storied career, British funk band Jamiroquai will be performing in Israel this year. The group, fronted by singer/songwriter Jay Kay, will take to the stage at the Rishon Lezion Live Park on May 2, which falls this year on Lag Ba'omer.



The band, formed in 1992, saw its greatest success that decade, including the hits "Virtual Insanity," "Deeper Underground" and "Canned Heat."





But they've kept up in the studio, and just released their latest album, Automaton, in 2017. The 11-member band will be touring the globe next year, hitting up the Coachella festival in the US before heading to Mexico, Israel, France, Greece, Italy and more. Tickets for the show range from NIS 229-659 and are available for purchase on jamiroquai.co.il or at *9080.