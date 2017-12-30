December 30 2017
Jerry Seinfeld spotted at Tel Aviv’s ‘best’ falafel shop

By JTA
December 30, 2017 15:23

Jerry Seinfield, one of the most famous Jewish comedians of all time, is scheduled to perform at Tel Aviv’s Menorah Mivtachim Arena on Saturday night.




Famed American comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Israel to perform two shows in one night in Tel Av

Famed American comedian Jerry Seinfeld returns to Israel to perform two shows in one night in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Hours after landing in Israel, the comedian Jerry Seinfeld was spotted at a well-known falafel eatery ahead of his two shows there.

Wearing a blue polo shirt and a New York Mets baseball cap, Seinfeld was photographed ordering food on Friday at Falafel Hakosem, an eatery situated half a mile east of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Channel 2’s food critic earlier this year proclaimed the falafel joint the best of its kind in Tel Aviv, Ynet reported.

Seinfield, one of the most famous Jewish comedians of all time, is scheduled to perform at Tel Aviv’s Menorah Mivtachim Arena on Saturday night. He performed four sold-out shows in a row there during his previous visit to Israel in 2015.

In September, Seinfeld released a new comedy special on Netflix, titled Jerry Before Seinfeld.



