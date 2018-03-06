Morcheeba performing in Israel in May

The month of May is shaping up to be a hot one for Israeli music lovers.



British electronic rockers Morcheeba will be performing in Israel for the first time ever on May 26. It was also reported that Latin singer Romeo Santos will be taking the stage in Tel Aviv for his first time in just a few months, while tickets for the long-rumored Enrique Iglesias show went on sale this week.





In fact, Morcheeba and Enrique are performing on the very same day, forcing music fans to decide between them. Thankfully they have very different styles, so hopefully there won’t be too many distraught fans.Morcheeba is known for its songs “Otherwise,” “Enjoy the Ride,” “Rome Wasn’t Built in a Day” and “Part of the Process.” The band was formed as a trio of Skye Edwards and brothers Paul and Ross Godfrey, but Paul left in 2014. The group has released eight studio albums and is currently touring the world. Tickets for the group’s show at Hangar 11 will cost NIS 279-399 and will be available at eventim.co.il.News of the Enrique Iglesias show was first reported last month, but the official announcement was made on Monday. While his past shows in Israel have been in the Menora Mivtachim Arena, this time Enrique is hoping to sell out a much bigger venue: Hayarkon Park.Tickets range from NIS 285- 655 at tmisrael.co.il.And Walla reported Monday that Santos will be playing at Menora Mivtachim on May 8. The 36-year-old singer-songwriter started out in the band Aventura before striking out on his own, and has collaborated with performers like Drake, Usher, Lil Wayne and more. His most popular songs include “Propuesta Indecente” (Indecent Proposal) – which has been viewed more than a billion times on YouTube – “Darte un Beso” and “Eres Mia.”According to Walla, tickets for Santos’s show will range from NIS 220-1,500.