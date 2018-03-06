Netflix picks up Israeli Mossad documentary

An Israeli-made documentary about the activities of the Mossad will soon be making its way around the world.



The four-part documentary series The Mossad: Imperfect Spies will be arriving on global streaming giant Netflix in January 2019, according to Yossi Melman, the co-creator of the show.





Melman, a journalist and analyst for Maariv and The Jerusalem Post, created the series - which aired on HOT's Channel 8 last year - with director Duki Dror and filmmaker Chen Shelach. Haaretz, which first reported the news, said the series will also air on the French ARTE channel around Israel's 70th Independence Day this year.Netflix did not respond to a request for comment by press time."I am proud and happy to share with you that the series which I helped create and write will be aired in 2019 on Netflix," Melman wrote on Twitter on Monday. "It's a documentary series about the history, operations, psychology and dilemmas of the Mossad."The show included interviews with dozens of former Mossad operatives including Rafi Eitan and Ram Ben-Barak.Separately, Netflix announced last week that it is creating its first-ever original series in Arabic. Titled Jinn, the show will be filmed in Jordan this year and focus on a group of teenagers in Petra with supernatural powers.The streaming platform has been awash in Israeli programming lately. In addition to the smash hit Fauda, Netflix has ordered two new shows from its co-creators, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff. It is also producing an Israeli spy thriller based on Uri Bar-Joseph's book The Angel: The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel, directed by Ariel Vromen.