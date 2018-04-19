April 19 2018
|
Iyar, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Palmach Veteran Naomi Polani honored by President Reuven Rivlin

Rivlin called her “the mother of the entertainment units.”

By
April 19, 2018 18:25
1 minute read.
President Reuven Rivlin

President Reuven Rivlin. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN / GPO)

Palmach veteran Naomi Polani, whose grandfather was one of the founders of Tel Aviv, was honored by President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday morning at a ceremony honoring 120 outstanding soldiers. The diminutive Polani, 90, is a singer, actress and stage and screen director, who is one of the pioneers of the army entertainment troupes.

Rivlin called her “the mother of the entertainment units,” and said that every army needs entertainers to boost its morale, and that’s what Polani had done before and after the establishment of the state.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Rivlin quoted from one of her best-known songs “Hayu Yamim” (Those were the days) in which the lyrics are a reminiscence of sitting in the control room where they fought and loved, and which is no longer  recognizable because a city has been built in its place, perhaps because of what happened in those days.

Rivlin said he wanted to change the text and to take out the word perhaps because, in his perception, there is no doubt that we have today owes its being and its success to what was done in those long ago days.

Rivlin called Polani on April 1 and notified her of his intention to honor her.

The president is a great fan of local songs and entertainers. He came down from the stage to where Polani was sitting in the front row, alongside former chief of staff Beny Gantz, and presented her with a citation.


Related Content

PM Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu at the International Bible Quiz
April 19, 2018
Israel's Azriel Shilat wins 2018 International Bible Quiz

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 26
    Jerusalem
    16 - 25
    Haifa
  • 20 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut