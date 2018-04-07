April 08 2018
|
Nisan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Pop sensations Rita Ora, Jason Derulo to headline Israeli music festival

The music superstars will take the stage in Rishon Lezion in August.

By
April 8, 2018 08:48
1 minute read.
Jason Derulo to light up Rishon Lezion

Jason Derulo to light up Rishon Lezion. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Jason Derulo and Rita Ora – two of the biggest names in pop and R&B music today – will be heading to Israel this summer, joining a long list of summer concerts in the Holy Land. The two performers will take the stage at the Rishon Lezion Live Park on August 1 as part of the first ever “Lollipop Summer Festival.”

They’ll be joined by local talent including Eliad Nahum, Axum and Adi Ulmansky.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Derulo, a 28-year-old global sensation in the pop and hip-hop world, is best known for his songs “Talk Dirty,” “Wiggle,” “Ridin’ Solo” and “In My Head.” He has sold more than 30 million singles over his decade-long career, and collaborated with Demi Lovato, Pitbull, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez.

Ora, a British singer and actress, has been seen as a judge on The Voice and The X Factor in the UK. Her hit singles “How We Do (Party),” “R.I.P.” and “I Will Never Let You Down” have all hit the No. 1 spot on the British charts. Earlier this year she released “For You” with Liam Payne, which has already been viewed almost 100 million times on You- Tube. The song was released as part of the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack; Ora has starred in all three of the popular Fifty Shades movies.

Derulo was last in Israel in 2016 for a concert at the same venue in Rishon Lezion.

While there he posted a photo on Twitter with the caption: “Life changing trip 2 Israel. The holy land indeed! Blessed 2 c the many wonders of the world.” He also has more than a passing interest in the Israeli music scene; his 2013 smash hit “Talk Dirty” samples a track from the Israeli band Balkan Beat Box. Derulo used a clip of “Hermetico” from the Middle East-inspired group’s 2007 album Nu Med.

Tickets for the festival go on sale April 8 at 6 p.m. via Ticketmaster, and will sell for NIS 335 each.


Related Content

Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev opens the Mimouna celebrations at the home of the Mayor of
April 8, 2018
IN PICTURES: Israeli politicians celebrate Mimouna

By JULIANE HELMHOLD

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 21
    Jerusalem
    13 - 20
    Haifa
  • 18 - 31
    Elat
    14 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut