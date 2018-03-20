Pussy Riot is heading to Tel Aviv

Vladmir Putin may have just been reelected with more than 70% of the vote. But one of the most publicly critical voices of the Russian ruler is heading to Israel very soon. The protest punk rock group Pussy Riot will be performing for the first time ever in Tel Aviv on May 16.



The members of the band - which ranges in number - have never been fearful of expressing their opinions, which has landed many of them in hot water multiple times. In 2012, two members were sentenced to close to two years in prison for an anti-Putin performance in Moscow. Another was detained in 2017 in the Siberian city of Yakutsk during a protest and others at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.





But the group has never backed down, and they just released a new song this week after Putin's inevitable reelection, titled "Elections.""6 years we’re gonna fight," the women rap in Russian. "6 years we’re not gonna obey/ 6 years I gonna start a gang/ 6 years we’re not gonna eat scraps."The group noted that 18 years of Putin's power has brought only "arrests, poisonings, tortures, murders of political activists.""You should not be deceived," they wrote upon releasing their latest song, "this event on 18th of March is not elections. Falsifications, eliminations of political opponents, Kremlin-controlled media leave no chance to anybody except Putin."The Israeli folk and punk-rock duo Deaf Chonky will open for Pussy Riot in Tel Aviv. Tickets for the show at the Barby go on sale Tuesday and start at NIS 150, via barby.co.lil or 03 518-8123.