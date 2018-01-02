Seinfeld takes a break from tour to visit the Israeli Air Force

Television legend Jerry Seinfeld took a break from his Israeli comedy tour to visit an Israeli Air force base on Tuesday.



Seinfeld documented his visit with a photo op which the Israeli Air Force posted on Twitter.





It was just another day in the squadron until @JerrySeinfeld arrived! pic.twitter.com/wROCbuvBmn — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) January 2, 2018

Seinfeld returned to Israel on December 30th to perform two shows at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena.Seventeen years since the last original episode of the Seinfeld sitcom aired, the Jewish funnyman has reached mythic stature in Israel.Earlier in the week, Seinfeld was spotted at one of Tel Aviv's top falafel joints.Reruns of the show are continuously aired, and the characters Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer are considered by CEOs of corporations and Tel Aviv hipsters alike to be extended dysfunctional members of the family.But the quality of his Tel Aviv shows demonstrated that he wasn’t an out-out-shape old-timer failing to reach previous glory but a still primed (although a little chunkier) thoroughbred at the top of his game.David Brinn contributed to this article.