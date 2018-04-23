April 23 2018
|
Iyar, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Supermodel Karlie Kloss tours Israel with boyfriend Josh Kushner

The pair have spent time at the Dead Sea and in Jerusalem.

By
April 23, 2018 15:14
2 minute read.
Model Karlie Kloss

Model Karlie Kloss. (photo credit: HARRISON MCCLARY / REUTERS)

Israel's shores are beckoning for supermodels, it seems. Just a few days after Kate Upton took in the sun on the beach in Tel Aviv, Karlie Kloss is touring Jerusalem and visiting the sites.

Kloss, a runway model who became best known for her work for Victoria's Secret, is in Israel with her boyfriend, Joshua Kushner.
Yes, of that Kushner family. Joshua is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump and a senior advisor in the White House.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Joshua is believed to have decidedly different politics from his brother, though he keeps much quieter. In April 2017, he told Forbes Magazine that "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life" but that he still speaks to his brother Jared every day.

And while Jared is expected to arrive in Israel next month for the inauguration of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem, Joshua, 32, and Kloss, 25, have been touring the sites this week. 
 
On Sunday, Kloss posted a photo of a view from the Dead Sea.
 
"Feeling especially connected to this big beautiful 'globe' on #EarthDay," she wrote. "Floating in the Dead Sea, the lowest point on dry land!" On Monday she added a photo of herself in Jerusalem. 


Kushner has also been sharing a few photos on Instagram, including a couple of snapshots from around Jerusalem, with one featuring Kloss.

 

sunday in

A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on


 
The pair have been dating since 2012, but are notoriously tight lipped about their relationship. 
 
In an April interview in Porter magazine, Kloss said "I just really like having a more private private life. I've got nothing to hide, though!"


Related Content

Richard Wagner
April 23, 2018
Antisemitic letter by composer Wagner to be auctioned in Israel

By DPA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 22
    Haifa
  • 19 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut