Supermodel Karlie Kloss tours Israel with boyfriend Josh Kushner

Israel's shores are beckoning for supermodels, it seems. Just a few days after Kate Upton took in the sun on the beach in Tel Aviv, Karlie Kloss is touring Jerusalem and visiting the sites.



Kloss, a runway model who became best known for her work for Victoria's Secret, is in Israel with her boyfriend, Joshua Kushner.

Yes, of that Kushner family. Joshua is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump and a senior advisor in the White House.





And while Jared is expected to arrive in Israel next month for the inauguration of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem, Joshua, 32, and Kloss, 25, have been touring the sites this week.



On Sunday , Kloss posted a photo of a view from the Dead Sea.



On Monday





Kushner has also been sharing a few photos on Instagram, including a couple of snapshots from around Jerusalem, with one featuring Kloss.

The pair have been dating since 2012, but are notoriously tight lipped about their relationship.



Joshua is believed to have decidedly different politics from his brother, though he keeps much quieter. In April 2017, he told Forbes Magazine that "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life" but that he still speaks to his brother Jared every day."Feeling especially connected to this big beautiful 'globe' on #EarthDay," she wrote. "Floating in the Dead Sea, the lowest point on dry land!"she added a photo of herself in Jerusalem.In an April interview in Porter magazine, Kloss said "I just really like having a more private private life. I've got nothing to hide, though!"