Bucking BDS, punk pioneers The Stranglers return to Tel Aviv

The Stranglers are sticking to their statement that "Israel is a democracy in a sea of f***ed-up countries."

By
March 19, 2018 11:02
1 minute read.
The Stranglers

The Stranglers. (photo credit: CONCERTO)

British rock band The Stranglers are just the latest music stars to be announcing a tour date in Israel this year. The group, who have been active since 1974, will be appearing at the Barby in Tel Aviv on June 20.

This will be the group’s third show in Israel; they played here in November 2016 and in before that in July 2008, when they opened for Blondie.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post ahead of their 2016 show, The Stranglers said they don’t care about criticism over their appearances in the Jewish state.

“Tel Aviv is such a rocking city and the Israeli people are so open and fun to be with,” said Jean-Jacques “JJ” Burnel, bassist and co-founder of the band. “I don’t think the outside world realizes how cool it really is there. But as you know, people are generally ignorant of the situation in Israel and they just read the headlines,” he continued. “They don’t realize that Israel is a democracy in a sea of f***ed-up countries. A true democracy with the Left and Right able to express themselves.”

The Stranglers, who have produced 17 studio albums, are known for a slew of hit songs, including “Golden Brown,” “Strange Little Girl,” “No More Heroes” and “All Day and All of the Night.”

Tickets go on sale Monday at barby.co.il and start at NIS 210.
"Always the Sun" by The Stranglers (thestranglerstvVEVO/youtube)


