Top 10 things to do: Lara's Quest

1. LARA’S QUEST



The new film Tomb Raider is based on the video game from 2013. Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished years earlier. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, she embarks on a perilous journey to his last known destination – a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. With Alicia Vikander, Daniel Wu, Dominic West, Walton Goggins.









2. INTERNATIONAL INTRIGUE



In the new BBC TV drama series New Blood, two junior investigators, both from immigrant families, come together against a new breed of criminal – the uber rich and powerful corporations, individuals and governments who hide behind legitimate facades. The series stars Mark Strepan and Ben Tavassoli.



Starts March 16 at 11 p.m. on Channel 11





3. BALANCING ACT



In the new HBO dark comedy TV series Barry, a depressed, low-rent hit man from the Midwest reluctantly goes to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an aspiring actor. He follows his mark into an acting class and ends up finding an accepting community in a group of eager hopefuls within the LA theater scene. He wants to start a new life as an actor, but his criminal past won’t let him walk away. The eight-episode series stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler.



Starts March 27 at 10 p.m. on HOT HBO and HOT VOD





4. BLUES ON FIRE



Blues guitarist Andy Watts presents a concert to launch his new album Blues on Fire, together with Israeli musicians Roy Young and Danny Shushan. An entire blues legacy is reflected in the concert: the work with Joe Louis Walker (who participates in the album) and the inspiration of Young and Shushan. The performance includes new songs, as well as popular favorites.



March 16 at 10 p.m., Elma Hotel, Zichron Ya’acov





5. THE FLOW OF ANCIENT TRADITION



Pushkar Lele, a leading performer of Hindustani song, performs in Jerusalem as part of the Musical Holi: The Indian Spring Music Festival. Named by India Today magazine as one of the most successful young Indians, Pushkar appears throughout India and worldwide. He will present Khayal segments in two ragas, a semi-classical work and bhajan (sacred song). The singer will be accompanied by Sanjay Balakrishna Deshpandra on tabla and Chaitanya Jagannath Kunte on harmonium.



March 21 at 8:30 p.m., Confederation House, Jerusalem





6. MEMORIES AND IDENTITY



The Kamea Dance Company celebrates its 15th anniversary with the world premiere of Mnemosyne by Tamir Ginz. The new work, says the choreographer and artistic director of the company, deals with collective identity, community and heritage, celebrations and rituals in conflict with the personal identity that is shaped by individual memories because one cannot force a common narrative.



March 19 and 20 at 9 p.m., Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv; March 25 at 8:30 p.m., Beersheba Arts Center





7. HELLO AND FAREWELL



Rubinstein Competition winner pianist Daniil Trifonov returns to the IPO stage, along with renowned conductor Ivan Fischer. On the program: Haim Permont’s Farewell Fanfare; Schumann’s Piano Concerto; Mahler’s Symphony No. 1. Permont’s Farewell Fanfare was written as a tribute to a music director who had finished his term. The work presents a mirror image of the last movement of Haydn’s “Farewell” Symphony, in which the orchestra members leave the stage one by one as the end of the work approaches. In Permont’s work, the piece opens with an empty stage that fills up slowly.



March 24 at 9 p.m. and March 25 at 7 p.m., Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv; March 27 at 8 p.m., International Convention Center, Jerusalem





8. HEARD BUT NOT SEEN



In identification with the visually impaired, the Israeli Chamber Orchestra will present a concert in total darkness. Roni Porat will host the concert, which will feature popular orchestral music, duets and trios. The musicians will not sit on the stage but will be scattered around the auditorium at the Na Laga’at Center in Jaffa. On the program are popular pieces such as Bach’s Flute Suite, movements from Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Brahms’s Hungarian Dances.



March 24 at 8:30 p.m., Na Laga’at, Jaffa Port. Tel: (03) 518-8845





9. STRAIGHT FROM BUENOS AIRES



Acclaimed tango dancer Marcos Ayala and his company from Buenos Aires will present their sweeping show Tango in the Shadows. The show is a theatrical presentation of tango, danced to music from the bars of Buenos Aires, which exposes the audience to the development of tango – the music, the costumes and the sheer elegance.



March 24 in Gan Shmuel; March 26 in Kiryat Motzkin; March 28 at the Jerusalem Theatre; April 1-5 at the Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv





10. BLAME IT ON THE BOOGIE



Odyssey Dance Theater’s show Shut Up and Dance – MJ is a full-length tribute to the music of Michael Jackson. Odyssey Dance Theatre, a jazz ballet company from Salt Lake City, Utah, has created a moving homage that will make sure you “Blame it on the Boogie.” Choreographed by Derryl Yeager to the music of Michael Jackson.



April 9 and 10 at 8:30 p.m., Herzliya Performing Arts Center; April 12-15, Opera House, Tel Aviv

