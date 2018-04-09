April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

WATCH: Israel at 70 - the future of the Jewish diaspora

What's in store for the relationship between Jews in Israel and around the world?

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 9, 2018 09:14

Israel 70+: The Future of the Jewish Diaspora (White Animation/www.whiteanimation.com)

Israel 70+: The Future of the Jewish Diaspora (White Animation/www.whiteanimation.com)

What will become of the ties between Israeli Jews and Diaspora Jews? Will we be able to connect them to what’s going on in Israel? Perhaps even encourage them to make aliya? Will virtual visits to the Wailing Wall and Masada replace the real thing?

In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Amos Hermon, CEO of Israel Experience, tells us all about the potential future of the relationship between Jews in Israel and around the world.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Hermon holds an MA in public management for senior administrators. He headed the Jewish Agency’s educational department for 13 years and serves as chairman of the Agency’s counter-antisemitism task force. Hermon is chairman of the board at “Yad Ben-Zvi” and at the Begin Heritage Center.

The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food, family, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora, big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!




Jpost's featured videos


Related Content

Independence Day
April 9, 2018
14 torch lighters for Independence Day ceremony unveiled

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut