Danon slams Hamas for deadly clashes as Kuwait calls for emergency UNSC meeting

LOS ANGELES - As deadly clashes erupted between Gaza protesters and IDF forces on Friday, Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon slammed the Palestinian terror organization Hamas for instilling unrest among its civilian population and inciting against Israel.

“As we warned, the so-called peace march today turned out to be a well-organized and violent terror-gathering funded by Hamas,” Danon said in a statement released just hours before the United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the violence.

“The sole purpose of these provocations is to threaten Israel and sow unrest. Today we saw yet another example of Hamas exploiting civilians as they sent children to the fence with Israel intentionally endangering their lives. The international community must not be deceived by Hamas’ attempts to conceal their crimes,” Danon added.

The UNSC emergency meeting was initiated by Kuwait and will be held at 6:30 PM New York time behind closed doors, meaning that Israeli and Palestinian representatives will not be allowed to participate.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and an estimated 1,400 were injured on the Gaza-Israel border on Friday. The protest coincided with the annual “Land Day” march, which commemorates the deaths of six Arab citizens of Israel killed by Israeli security forces during protests over government land confiscations in northern Israel in 1976.

The IDF said that thousands of protesters threw stones and set tires on fire during the demonstration, using the sheer size of the crowd as cover to carry out attacks.

The Washington Post reported that in one instance, armed Palestinian gunmen fired towards soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League condemned Hamas for the violent altercations on the territorial frontier, pointing the finger at Hamas for marshaling the anger abundant inside the coastal enclave towards Israel as a way to mask their own failure in leadership.

“Hamas is once again cynically exploiting its civilian population to draw attention away from its own flawed leadership and once again with tragically deadly consequences,” the ADL wrote in a message posted to Twitter.

“Their call for ‘return’ is a call for the end of the State of Israel,” the organization added.

Hamas said that the demonstration on Friday is just the first in a six-week campaign of daily protests along the 40-mile border to demand the “Right of Return” of Palestinian refugees back into what is now Israel. The IDF said that an estimated 30,000 Palestinians participated in the march.

The demonstrations come as ordinary Palestinians face mounting hardships inside the Gaza strip, including rising

unemployment, crippling poverty and daily blackouts that last for hours, according to The Washington Post.